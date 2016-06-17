OF Trayce Thompson, who batted third for the first time, homered and was 2-for-4 in Thursday’s loss to the Brewers. Thompson has 11 home runs this season. Eight of those have come at Dodger Stadium.

RHP Kenta Maeda, who took a line drive off his right leg in his last start Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, remains on schedule to make his next start Sunday. The swelling in Maeda’s has subsided, manager Dave Roberts said.

INF Justin Turner was not in the starting lineup as manager Dave Roberts rested him. Howie Kendrick started as 3B. However, Turner drove in a run in the Dodgers’ three-run rally in the sixth inning.

RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in a rehab game with the Single-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Puig is expected to make at least two more games with the Quakes before rejoining the Dodgers next week. Puig has been on the 15-day disabled list since June 3.

RHP Pedro Baez served up the game-winning home run to INF Jonathan Villar in the ninth inning. Baez is 0-2 this season. He had compiled 7 1/3 scoreless innings before getting tagged by Villar.

LHP Scott Kazmir lasted four innings despite striking out eight, including the last four batters he faced. Kazmir gave up three runs on five hits with two walks. Kazmir yielded to reliever Casey Fien, who served up homers to Aaron Hill and Chris Carter in a three-run fifth. “It’s on me. I put my team in a bad hole,” Kazmir said.