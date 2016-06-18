LHP Julio Urias turned in a solid performance, blanking the Brewers for five innings with eight strikeouts and one walk on five hits. The 19-year-old Urias, in his fifth start since the Dodgers promoted him from Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 27, left the game with a one-run lead, but the Dodgers’ bullpen gave it up. “Yes, the main thing is that the team won, and that’s really what matters to me,” said Urias, who has posted a 1.88 ERA with 22 strikeouts and three walks in his last three starts (14 1/3 innings).

SS Gavin Lux, the Dodgers first-round pick (No. 20) in the recent amateur baseball draft, officially signed, the club announced Friday. The Dodgers also said they inked second-rounder RHP Mitchell White (65) and fourth-rounder OF Donald “DJ” Peters. Terms were not announced

C Yasmani Grandal and INF Justin Turner engaging in a heated verbal exchange in the Dodgers’ dugout Thursday didn’t trouble manager Dave Roberts too much. Turner was miffed Grandal almost cost the Dodgers a run by getting thrown out at 2B just before CF Joc Pederson touched home plate on Turner’s score-tying sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. “I think having discussions or openly showing emotions with one another I think for the right reasons is fine,” Roberts said. “It’s not something I advocate, but it can be helpful.”

INF Justin Turner homered twice and drove in the game-winning run in the 10th inning in a 3-2 win by the Dodgers over the Brewers. Turner turned on an 86 mph breaking ball and deposited it into the seats in left for a 1-0 Dodgers lead with one out in the first inning. In the eighth, he launched a 3-2 breaking ball from reliever Tyler Thornburg, who turned around Turner with a fastball inside on the pitch before, into the back of the Dodgers’ bullpen for another solo blast and a 2-2 tie in the eighth. Turner has eight home runs this season, five of those coming in the last five games. It was the third multi-homer game for Turner, the last one occurring Sept. 23, 2014, against the San Francisco Giants. “Well, I faced him last night and he threw me a first pitch breaking ball,” Turner said of Jeffress. “I got the hit on a sinker. I hit a couple homers earlier, both on breaking balls, so I assumed he was going to try and attack me with a fastball and then try to get a ground ball. He just left the breaking ball up just enough barely for me to get it over Aaron’s head.”

OF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went 1-for-3 with a strikeout and a caught stealing in a rehab game in San Jose with Rancho Cucamonga. Puig is expected to play again Saturday with the Quakes before possibly rejoining the Dodgers between now and Monday.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw struck out five and walked one in four shutout innings in a start for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday night. Ryu allowed three hits and threw 60 pitches. Ryu underwent shoulder surgery on May 21, 2015, and has not pitched this season.