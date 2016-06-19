RHP Chris Hatcher (4-3) worked 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win on Saturday. He also had his first hit, an RBI single in the third inning.

INF Justin Turner enjoyed another surge offensively on Saturday. Turner, who hit two home runs and drove in the winning run with a walk-off single in Friday's 3-2 win over the Brewers in 10 innings, homered for the second night in a row and the Dodgers rallied to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers. Turner has smacked four homers in his last five games. "Just a great night," said Turner, who tied a season high with three RBIs. "To be down early and fight back into it, and you've got to tip the cap to the bullpen. They come in and have to pick up a lot of innings and throw zeroes up there and keep us in the game and give us a chance to win."

LHP Hyun-jin Ryu didn't have a lot of zip on several of his pitches during Friday's rehab start with the Class A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Despite striking out five, walking one and allowing three hits in four innings, Ryu topped out at 89 mph and sometimes managed to reach just 82 mph. It appears to be a minor concern for manager Dave Roberts. "I know it's rehab, but I'm expecting the velocity to increase," Roberts said. Ryu threw 60 pitches. Ryu, who underwent shoulder surgery on May 21, 2015 and has not pitched this season, is expected to make another rehab start sometime next week.

RHP Mike Bolsinger had a forgettable outing Saturday night. He served up five runs, nine hits and two walks with a strikeout in 2 2/3 innings against the Brewers. He didn't factor into the decision. However, Bolsinger was booed as he left the field by Dodgers' fans. "It's tough. I'm not going to sit up here and make excuses anymore, I've just got to figure it out," Bolsinger said. "For me, it's just kind of getting on the mound and working on things. It's little things. I'm sure I'll figure it out."

CF Joc Pederson, who batted leadoff instead of Chase Utley hit a solo homer in the sixth inning on Saturday. He has 12 homers this season.

INF Chase Utley got the day off on Saturday. Howie Kendrick started at 2B. Utley is expected to return to the lineup Sunday.

INF/OF Howie Kendrick hit a leadoff homer in the second inning on Saturday, his third home run of the year, and reached base twice. Kendrick has hit safely in his last five games, batting .467 with a homer and three doubles.