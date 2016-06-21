RHP Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth inning on Monday night for his 20th save of the season, becoming the Dodgers' franchise leader with 162 and breaking Eric Gagne's mark. Jansen also is the first Dodger with 20 saves in five seasons.

INF Justin Turner continued his sizzling streak at the plate. Turner, who went 2-for-4, hit a solo shot to center with two outs in the first inning to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. With his 10th home run of the season and seventh this month, Turner extended his hitting streak to eight games. He has five homers during that span. "I felt pretty good in the playoffs last year, but I wasn't hitting home runs. It just feels good to contribute," said Turner, who is batting .467 with 11 RBIs during his run.

INF Corey Seager went 2-for-4 with two doubles for his third consecutive multi-hit game on Monday. Seager, who has hit safely in all five games of the current homestand, hitting .381 with four runs and four doubles.

RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) will be activated Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts said. Roberts seemed hesitant to throw Puig immediately into the line of fire with Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg pitching. Puig went 5-for-12 (.417) with a homer, three walks and one steal in five rehab games with Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Puig last played in a big league game on June 2 at Chicago.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder surgery) will make another rehab start Thursday at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Ryu, who hasn't worked a major league game this season, is scheduled to pitch five innings or throw 65 pitches.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder surgery) will make another rehab start Thursday at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Ryu, who hasn't worked a major league game this season, is scheduled to pitch five innings or throw 65 pitches.

CF Joc Pederson launched a 405-foot blast in the fifth inning on Monday night for his 13th home run of the season. Pederson has five homers in his last nine games.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (11-1), who won his 10th consecutive start, again pushed around the Washington Nationals, limiting them to a run and six hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in seven innings on Monday night. Kershaw beat Washington for the eighth straight time. "The last inning I couldn't really get my slider where I needed to, and they did a good job of swinging at fastballs, and they got some ground balls that found some holes, but (Danny) Espinosa hit one rally hard and (second baseman) Howie (Kendrick) made an excellent play," said Kershaw, who is 10-2 with a 2.02 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) against Washington. "That was probably the difference in the game right there. But I'll take it."