RHP Julio Urias, 19, will get two more starts before the organization decides how to use to him the rest of the season. The club is trying to take into account his youth but manager Dave Roberts said they like his progression. Urias is scheduled to pitch the series finale against the Washington National on Wednesday and will then make a start on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers.

RHP Julio Urias will get two more starts before the organization decides how to use to him the rest of the season, the club announced Tuesday. Urias is scheduled to pitch the series finale against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday and will make a start on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers.

C Yasmani Grandal hit the go-ahead home run Tuesday, a three-run shot off Nationals RHP Tanner Roark. It was Grandal's sixth home run of the season and snapped a 3-for-31 slump.

RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) was reinstate Tuesday from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday. Puig went 5-for-12 (.417) with a homer, three walks, one steal and two RBIs in five rehab games with Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Puig went 1-for-3 with a single and batted seventh in his first game back.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder surgery) will make his next rehab start with Oklahoma City, and is scheduled to pitch five innings on Thursday.

LHP Hyun-jin Ryu (left shoulder surgery) makes his next rehab start with Oklahoma City on Thursday. He is scheduled to pitch five innings.

CF Joc Pederson reached base three times Tuesday. Pederson went 2-for-2 with a double and a walk. He's batting .353 (12-for-34) with five home runs, six RBIs, eight runs and two doubles in his last 10 games.

RHP Carlos Frias was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City Tuesday. Frias was recalled on Sunday and did not appear in a game during his call-up.

RHP Carlos Frias was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Frias was sent down in order to make room on the roster for RHP Yasiel Puig. Frias was recalled Sunday and did not appear in a game.

LHP Scott Kazmir earned his sixth quality start of the season Tuesday, allowing two runs on a season-high eight hits in six innings. Kazmir is unbeaten in his last eight starts, going 3-0 with a 3.69 ERA in that span.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (Tommy John surgery) is scheduled to pitch four innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City, continuing his rehab assignment.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (Tommy John surgery) continues his rehab assignment Wednesday. McCarthy is scheduled to pitch four innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City.