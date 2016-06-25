RHP Frankie Montas had a recurrence or similar injury to the rib problem he had previously. There is no determination on how long Montas will be out or whether he might need surgery.

SS Corey Seager was 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI. His four hits were a career high.

RF Yasiel hit a solo home run in the sixth and was 2-for-4. He has hit safely in 11 of his 12 career games against Pittsburgh.

RHP Nick Tepesch was brought up from Triple-A Oklahoma and given the start. He lasted just four innings and took the loss when he gave up five runs on seven hits. It was his first start in the major leagues since September 2014. He did not play in 2015 because elbow issues and spent the 2016 season in Triple-A before making his 40th career big league start Friday.

OF Will Venable was designated for assignment on Friday.

