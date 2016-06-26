FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 27, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Kenta Maeda took a no-hitter into the fourth inning before allowing McCutchen's first home run with one out on Saturday. Maeda dissected the Pirates batters through five innings, but couldn't survive the top of Pittsburgh's order in the sixth, when he walked John Jaso, allowed Starling Marte to single and watched McCutchen homer to left a second time. "He was pitching a good ballgame and I didn't have a problem with what happened on the home run in the fourth inning because it came on a 3-2 breaking ball," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "That's not a mistake as much as good hitting. I thought Kenta really looked strong but the leadoff walk in the sixth hurt him."

LF Scott Van Slyke ended Jeff Locke's bid for a perfect game with a leadoff double in the sixth inning. Catcher A.J. Ellis followed with a double of his own to tie the game 1-1. The Dodgers were unable to fully break through, though, and Van Slyke struck out with men on second and third to end the seventh inning, which proved to be Locke's last inning.

LHP Clayton Kershaw, who has allowed more than two runs just once this season, is scheduled to start Sunday against the Pirates at PNC Park. He will attempt to win a 10th consecutive decision after last losing against the Miami Marlins on April 26. Kershaw hasn't fared all that well at PNC Park in his career, with a 3.63 ERA in six starts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.