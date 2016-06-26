RHP Kenta Maeda took a no-hitter into the fourth inning before allowing McCutchen's first home run with one out on Saturday. Maeda dissected the Pirates batters through five innings, but couldn't survive the top of Pittsburgh's order in the sixth, when he walked John Jaso, allowed Starling Marte to single and watched McCutchen homer to left a second time. "He was pitching a good ballgame and I didn't have a problem with what happened on the home run in the fourth inning because it came on a 3-2 breaking ball," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "That's not a mistake as much as good hitting. I thought Kenta really looked strong but the leadoff walk in the sixth hurt him."

LF Scott Van Slyke ended Jeff Locke's bid for a perfect game with a leadoff double in the sixth inning. Catcher A.J. Ellis followed with a double of his own to tie the game 1-1. The Dodgers were unable to fully break through, though, and Van Slyke struck out with men on second and third to end the seventh inning, which proved to be Locke's last inning.

LHP Clayton Kershaw, who has allowed more than two runs just once this season, is scheduled to start Sunday against the Pirates at PNC Park. He will attempt to win a 10th consecutive decision after last losing against the Miami Marlins on April 26. Kershaw hasn't fared all that well at PNC Park in his career, with a 3.63 ERA in six starts.