OF Trayce Thompson flied out in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter and is hitless in 15 at-bats. In his past nine games, he is 2-for-26 (.077).

3B Justin Turner drove in all three runs of the Dodgers’ 4-3 loss in Pittsburgh on Sunday with a two-run homer and a double. He is 4-for-10 (.400) with two doubles, a homer and five RBIs in the series that winds up Monday.

SS Corey Seager doubled in the third inning Sunday, running his hitting streak to 10 games (18-for-41, .439). Seager is 6-for-12 in the series at Pittsburgh that concludes Monday.

OF Yasiel Puig went 0-for-4 Sunday after being 7-for-15 with a homer in four games since coming off the disabled list June 21. He missed three weeks due to a strained left hamstring.

1B Adrian Gonzalez, hitting .181 with one homer in June, didn’t start Sunday night and probably won’t face Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano on Monday. Manager Dave Roberts wants to give him successive days off as a mental break. He is 1-for-9 in the series after going 0-for-1 off the benh Sunday.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (11-2) gave up nine hits and four runs while striking out two and walking four in six innings Sunday at Pittsburgh. He lost for the first time since allowing five runs in seven innings against the Miami Marlins on April 26. Kershaw hadn’t allowed more than two earned runs in his 10 starts since then. “I wish I had an excuse, but I didn’t pitch well enough to win,” said Kershaw, who had been 9-0 with a 1.15 ERA since May 1.