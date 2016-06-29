RHP Brock Stewart will become the fourth Los Angeles starter to make his major league debut when he takes the mound Wednesday at Milwaukee, replacing RHP Nick Tepesch, who was designated for assignment over the weekend. The Dodgers' sixth-round draft pick in 2014 began the season in Class A and is a combined 8-3 with a 1.47 ERA in 14 starts between the three top levels of LA's farm system this year.

LHP Clayton Kershaw will return to Los Angeles this week for an exam on his lower back, which has been bothering him the last few days.