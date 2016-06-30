RHP Julio Urias very likely will remain in the rotation until at least the All-Star break, manager Dave Roberts said. The 19-year-old threw only 80 innings last season because of surgery and has already thrown 74 in 2016 between Triple-A Oklahoma City and Los Angeles.

UT Cole Figueroa, who was designated for assignment by the Pirates last week, was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Tuesday and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Figueroa hit .154 in 23 games with Pittsburgh before being DFA'd last Friday.

LHP Alex Wood (posterior impingement of left elbow) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Wednesday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Brock Stewart. Wood is 1-4 with a 3.99 ERA in 10 starts this year.

UT Enrique Hernandez on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to Tuesday) with a sore left rib cage. He had just five at-bats -- all hitless -- in the team's past seven games since getting hurt.