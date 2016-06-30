RHP Julio Urias very likely will remain in the rotation until at least the All-Star break, manager Dave Roberts said. The 19-year-old threw only 80 innings last season because of surgery and has already thrown 74 in 2016 between Triple-A Oklahoma City and Los Angeles.

RHP Brock Stewart took the mound for his major league debut Wednesday after his contract was selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day. Stewart was tagged for six runs on eight hits but struck out seven in five innings of work.

OF Yasiel Puig is expected to be back in the lineup again Thursday at Milwaukee. Puig was pulled in the eighth inning of Los Angeles' loss Wednesday at Milwaukee after hitting the wall with his knee chasing down a fly ball.

LHP Alex Wood (posterior impingement of left elbow) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Wednesday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Brock Stewart. Wood is 1-4 with a 3.99 ERA in 10 starts this year.

RHP Alex Wood (posterior elbow impingement) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, allowing the Dodgers to clear space on the 40-man roster for Brock Stewart to be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City. He's expected to return in early August.

CF Joc Pedersen was out of the lineup Wednesday, a day after injuring his shoulder crashing into the wall chasing a fly ball at Milwaukee. Manager Dave Roberts said Pedersen was considered "day-to-day."

UT Enrique Hernandez on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to Tuesday) with a sore left rib cage. He had just five at-bats -- all hitless -- in the team's past seven games since getting hurt.

INF Enrique Hernandez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with inflammation in his right rib cage. X-rays came back negative and Hernandez said he tweaked the rib cage on the Dodgers' last home stand while making warmup throws from the outfield.