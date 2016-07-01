OF Dian Toscano, a 27-year-old Cuban signed by the Braves to a four-year, $6 million contract late in 2014, was part of the Bud Norris trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Toscano didn't play last season and was batting .226 with no homers in 58 games for Double-A Mississippi this year.

SS Corey Seager extended his hitting streak to 13 games and hit a two-run homer Thursday. Seager is batting .415 during his streak with two home runs, eight doubles and a triple.

LHP Ian Thomas was designated for assignment Thursday, clearing room for RHP Bud Norris on the Dodgers' 40-man roster. Thomas, who was acquired in a trade with the Braves last summer, had not pitched for the Dodgers this season, but was 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in eight appearances (two starts) for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

LHP Clayton Kershaw received an epidural shot in his lower back and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with a herniated disk. Kershaw suffered one of his worst outings of the season Sunday, then flew back to LA where he was examined by specialist Robert Watkins. Kershaw is 11-2 with an NL-best 1.79 ERA this season.

RHP Bud Norris, who was 2-1 with a 2.15 ERA in his last five starts, was traded Thursday to the Dodgers along with Double-A outfielder Dion Toscano and cash for two promising minor league bullpen prospects -- LHP Phil Pfeifer and RHP Caleb Dirks. "I hate to see Bud go," Braves interim manager Brian Snitker. "The Dodgers are getting a hot pitcher." Norris, 31, was 3-7 with a 4.22 ERA in 22 games overall after being signed as a free agent in the offseason.