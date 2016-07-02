RHP Layne Somsen, claimed off waivers by the Dodgers from the Yankees on June 22, was designated for assignment Friday. Somsen, 27, posted a 19.29 ERA in two appearances for Cincinnati earlier this year before New York acquired him off waivers on May 24. In a combined 15 Triple-A appearances this year, he is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA.

SS Corey Seager extended his hitting streak to 14 games Friday night. Seager went 2-for-4 and scored a run in the Dodgers' 5-0 win over the Rockies. Seager owns the longest active streak in the major leagues. During his surge, Seager is batting .421 (24-for-57) with eight doubles, one triple, two home runs and four RBIs.

LHP Hyun-jin Ryu (left shoulder surgery in May 2015) pitched well Friday in a rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. He gave up two runs on five hits in six innings. Ryu struck out three without issuing a walk.

OF Joc Pederson was placed on the disabled list because of a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. Pederson sustained the injury Tuesday night in Milwaukee, when he crashed into the outfield wall to catch a long line drive from Brewers 1B Chris Carter. An All-Star last year, Pederson's 13 home runs rank second on the club.

LHP Scott Kazmir seeks his fourth consecutive win Saturday night against the Rockies. Kazmir has not lost since May 9, yet he has just one quality start in his past five appearances. He has pitched beyond the sixth inning just once this season.

LHP Clayton Kershaw went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Monday, due to a mild disk herniation.

OF Will Venable had his contract purchased from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Venable, who had been outrighted to Oklahoma City on Saturday, went 0-for-1 in the Dodgers' 5-0 win over the Rockies. The 33-year-old veteran, who signed with the Dodgers on June 14, had just one hit in 10 at-bats before being outrighted.

RHP Bud Norris tied his season high for strikeouts Friday night in his first appearance for the Dodgers. Norris amassed eight K's while permitting just two hits, one walk and one hit batsman in six shutout innings of a 5-0 win over Colorado. Los Angeles acquired Norris on Thursday from the Braves in a five-player trade. The right-hander is the 10th starting pitcher the Dodgers used this season.