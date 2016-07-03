3B Justin Turner went 3-for-4, hit a double, scored twice and struck out in Saturday night's 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies. In his past 25 games since June 4, Turner is batting .340 (32-for-94) with eight doubles, eight home runs and 23 RBIs.

SS Corey Seager extended his hitting streak to 15 games Saturday night. Seager went 1-for-4, scored two runs, struck out twice and walked in a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies. Before the game, the National League named Seager its rookie of the month. Seager's .343 average, 35 hits, eight home runs, 20 runs scored, 69 total bases and .676 slugging percentage led all major league rookies.

LHP Scott Kazmir pitched six shutout innings and amassed 10 strikeouts to earn his fifth straight win Saturday night. Kazmir retired 13 of 14 batters in the first five innings, including nine in succession, and scattered just three hits and a hit batsman during a 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies. The left-hander reduced his earned-run average to 4.37.

RHP Brandon McCarthy will make his first start since April 2015 on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies after being activated from the disabled list. In his last appearance, McCarthy allowed six runs, six hits and three home runs in five innings yet got the victory in an 11-8 decision over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on April 25, 2015. McCarthy had Tommy John surgery five days later.