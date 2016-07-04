LHP Adam Liberatore extended his streak of consecutive scoreless appearances to 21 on Sunday. Liberatore faced three batters in the sixth inning of a 4-1 win over the Rockies. He had one strikeout, one hit batter and one pickoff. John Candelaria set the team record for consecutive scoreless appearances with 23 in 1991.

LHP Julio Urias seeks his first major league home victory when he faces the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. In his last start, Tuesday night in Milwaukee, the 19-year-old earned the first win of his young career. Urias, promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 31, permitted just two runs and two hits in six innings while walking six and striking out six.

CF Trayce Thompson hit his 13th home run of the season Sunday. Thompson began a second-inning rally by propelling a 91 mph fastball from Rockies RHP Jon Gray over the center field fence in the Dodgers' 4-1 victory. Thompson has driven in five runs in his past six games since June 28, and he is batting .381 (7-for-22) with a double and two home runs in that span.

RHP Yaisel Sierra was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, as he was removed from the 40-man roster. The Dodgers signed him to a six-year, $30 million deal in February, and all of the other teams passed on the chance to claim him off waivers this week. Sierra, 25, was 4-4 with a 7.16 ERA in 11 stars for Class A Rancho Cucamonga this year.

RHP Layne Somsen, designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Friday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. Los Angeles claimed him off waivers from the Yankees on June 22. Somsen, 27, posted a 19.29 ERA in two appearances for Cincinnati earlier this year before New York acquired him off waivers on May 24. In a combined 15 Triple-A appearances this year, he is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA.

RHP Brock Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the return of RHP Brandon McCarthy from the disabled list. Stewart, 24, allowed five runs in five innings Wednesday in his major league debut at Milwaukee.

SS Corey Seager extended his hitting streak to 16 games Sunday. The rookie went 2-for-4 and struck out twice in the Dodgers' 4-1 win over the Rockies. Seager tied Marlins OF Marcell Ozuna for the major leagues' longest hitting streak this year.

LHP Ian Thomas, who was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Thursday, was released Sunday. Thomas, who was acquired in a trade with the Braves last summer, had not pitched for the Dodgers this season, but he was 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in eight appearances (two starts) for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

2B Chase Utley returned to the starting lineup Sunday after getting Saturday night's game off.

2B Chase Utley returned to the starting lineup after getting Saturday night's game off. He went 0-for-4.

RHP Brandon McCarthy, activated from the 60-day disabled list before the game, pitched five shutout innings Sunday in his first appearance since April 2015. McCarthy conceded just two hits and one walk while amassing eight strikeouts and throwing 72 pitches in a 4-1 victory over the Rockies. McCarthy pitched just four games last year before undergoing Tommy John surgery. "Really, it felt like I had just taken a week off," he said. "That was a nice surprise."

LHP Clayton Kershaw could miss at least a month of action with a herniated disk, Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported.