LHP Adam Liberatore needs one more scoreless outing to tie the club record for most consecutive scoreless appearances. Liberatore pitched a perfect eighth inning with one strikeout in a 7-5 win over the Orioles on Monday. John Candelaria set the record with 23 consecutive scoreless outings in 1991.

RHP Kenley Jansen moved into second place in the National League with his 25th save Monday night. Jansen pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to preserve a 7-5 win over the Orioles. Jansen trails the league leader, Mets RHP Jeurys Familia, by four saves.

C Yasmani Grandal now has three home runs in his past four games after hitting his ninth of the year Monday night. Grandal hit an 88 mph slider from Orioles RHP Yovani Gallardo into the visiting bullpen down the right field line for a solo drive in a 7-5 win. The catcher has 11 RBIs in his past 12 games since June 18.

SS Corey Seager extended his hitting streak to 17 games, the National League's longest this year.

RF Yasiel Puig extended his hitting streak to six games by hitting his seventh home run Monday night. Puig led off the the second inning by propelling a 77 mph curveball from Orioles RHP Yovani Gallardo into the center field bleachers for a solo drive during a 7-5 win. Puig, who finished 2-for-4 and scored twice, is batting .381 (16-for-42) with two doubles, two homers and six RBIs since being reinstated from the disabled list June 21.

LHP Hyun-jin Ryu will make his first start in two years Thursday night against the Padres. Ryu underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder in May 2015 after feeling discomfort following two starts in spring training. The 29-year-old Korean will be activated from the 60-day disabled list.

2B Chase Utley tied a season high with three hits Monday night. Utley went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs in a 7-5 win over the Orioles. He has a 13-game hitting streak in interleague play.