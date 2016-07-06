LHP Adam Liberatore leads major league relievers with a 0.65 ERA. Liberatore has tossed scoreless relief in 35 of 36 games, including 22 consecutive scoreless games since May 20 (17 innings). The Dodgers record for consecutive scoreless games is 23, set by John Candelaria in 1991.

LHP Julio Urias was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Urias surrendered six hits and five earned runs in Los Angeles' 7-5 win over Baltimore on Monday, and he posted 1-2 record with a 4.95 in eight starts overall.

3B Justin Turner was rested by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Tuesday vs. Baltimore. Roberts indicated it was a normal rest day and Turner should be in the lineup in all their remaining games prior to the All-Star break. Turner pinch-hit in the ninth inning against Baltimore LHP Zach Britton Tuesday and flied out.

LHP Luis Avilan was recalled by the Dodgers from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, and he pitched a scoreless inning against Baltimore and struck out a batter. This is Avilan's second stint with Los Angeles this season, and he had a 27.00 ERA in four appearances entering Tuesday's game. Avilan posted four saves and 4.55 ERA with Oklahoma City in 26 appearances.

3B Chris Taylor made his second start of the season, giving regular 3B Justin Turner a day off. Taylor went 1-for-3 with a single.