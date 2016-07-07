LHP Adam Liberatore tied the team record for consecutive scoreless appearances Wednesday. Liberatore pitched a perfect inning of relief with two strikeouts in a 6-4 loss in 14 innings to the Orioles. Liberatore's 23nd successive scoreless outing equals the standard set by John Candelaria in 1991.

3B Justin Turner hit his 12th home run of the season in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Orioles in 14 innings. Turner propelled RHP Kevin Gausman's 93 mph fastball off the flat top of the left-field fence above the 360-foot indicator and into the bleachers for a two-run drive that gave the hosts a 2-0 lead. During his past 22 games, Turner is batting .354 (29-for-82) with six doubles, seven homers and 22 RBIs. That surge raised Turner's average from .221 on June 12 to .259

SS Corey Seager extended his hitting streak on Wednesday to 19 games, a career high and the National League's longest. The rookie doubled to right-center field in the seventh inning for his only hit before finishing 1-for-5. Seager struck out four times and walked twice, once intentionally. During his streak, Seager is batting .392 (31-for-79) with 10 doubles, two triples, two homers and five RBIs. Seager needs a hit Thursday night to tie the club record for the longest hitting streak by a rookie (20 games) set by Tommy Davis in 1960.

LHP Hyun-jin Ryu will make his first start in nearly two years on Thursday night against the Padres. Ryu, who underwent shoulder surgery in May 2015 to repair a torn labrum, last pitched in the 2014 National League Division Series. The Korean left-hander had surgery after experiencing shoulder pain during spring training.

2B Chase Utley established a personal record with six hits in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Orioles in 14 innings. Utley finished 6-for-7, had two doubles and scored two runs in raising his average to .270. Utley is the first Dodger to register six hits since Shawn Green went 6-for-6 with four home runs, a double and seven RBIs in 2002 against the Brewers.