SS Corey Seager is headed to his first Home Run Derby, but manager Dave Roberts isn't worried it will hamper Seager's second-half swing. The rookie leads the Dodgers with 17 home runs. "I'm sure he will come back and get plenty of hits for us," Roberts said. Will Roberts cheer for Baltimore's Mark Trumbo, Seager's first-round rival, to lessen the chances of Seager getting hurt? "No way," Roberts said. "I'm rooting for my guy!" Seager saw his career-best, 19-game hitting streak end when he went 0-for-4 in the Dodgers' 6-0 loss to the Padres on Thursday.

RF Yasiel Puig started on Thursday, and he will for the remaining three games before the All-Star break as well. Puig didn't start the last game of the series with the Orioles, although he entered the game and played eight innings. Since coming back from the disabled list, Puig is using a slightly bent-over stance that has help keep him from chasing bad pitches. However, he was hitless in four at-bats Thursday.

LHP Luis Avilan was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, two days after his latest call-up. He threw a scoreless inning Tuesday and another Wednesday, leaving him with a 9.00 ERA in six appearances for the Dodgers this season.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, in his first appearance in 640 days, struggled Thursday in his return from shoulder surgery. He lasted just 4 2/3 innings against the Padres, surrendering six runs on eight hits with two walks. He struck out four but never did look comfortable.

RHP Carlos Frias, called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, pitched four scoreless innings against the Padres. He allowed two hits and one walk while striking out three in his major league season debut. Frias was 3-3 with a 3.95 ERA in a combined 10 games (six starts) for Double-A Tulsa and for Oklahoma City this year.

2B Chase Utley could be back in the starting lineup Friday after setting out Thursday. He had six hits in the Dodgers' 14-inning loss to the Orioles on Wednesday. Manager Dave Roberts said he wanted to rest the veteran. "He's a tough guy not to have in the lineup because he does so many things well," Roberts said.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) reported no discomfort after throwing on Wednesday for the first time since going on the disabled list. Manager Dave Roberts isn't putting a timetable on his ace's return.

OF Will Venable, who got his latest call-up to the Dodgers on July 1, was designated for assignment Thursday. Venable went 1-for-18 in 12 games for Los Angeles overall this season.