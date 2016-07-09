FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Yasmani Grandal was 5-for-5 with three home runs and six RBI in Friday's win.

OF Joc Pederson is in Arizona, continuing his rehab of a bruised AC joint. Pederson will be eligible to come off the DL after the All-Star break. But Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it is "uncertain" how soon he will be ready to return. Roberts said Pederson has not started swinging a bat yet.

LHP Brett Anderson threw approximately 50 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, breaking it up into three simulated innings. It was Anderson's second session this week as he continues his return from back surgery. Anderson is not expected back until mid- to late-August.

