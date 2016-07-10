FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
July 10, 2016 / 11:36 PM / a year ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Adam Liberatore broke the club record for most consecutive scoreless appearances Saturday. Liberatore struck out the only two batters he faced in a 4-3 win over to the San Diego Padres for his 24th successive scoreless outing. John Candelaria set the record of 23 in 1991. Liberatore also lowered his earned-run average to 0.61.

SS Corey Seager went 2-for-4 and scored the winning run on an error in Saturday's 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres. Seager, 22, has hit in 20 of his last 22 games after compiling a 19-game hitting streak earlier this month. He is the youngest Dodger rookie to make the National League's All-Star team as a position player. LHP Fernando Valenzuela was 20 when he started the 1981 All-Star Game.

RHP Kenley Jansen earned his 26th save Saturday. He pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to preserve a 4-1 win over San Diego

RHP Brandon McCarthy earned his fourth successive victory over two seasons Saturday. The 10-year veteran retired seven successive batters between the first and third innings while amassing six strikeouts in five innings of a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres. McCarthy also allowed three runs, three hits and three walks in his second start since being activated from the disabled list July 3.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
