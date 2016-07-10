LHP Adam Liberatore broke the club record for most consecutive scoreless appearances Saturday. Liberatore struck out the only two batters he faced in a 4-3 win over to the San Diego Padres for his 24th successive scoreless outing. John Candelaria set the record of 23 in 1991. Liberatore also lowered his earned-run average to 0.61.

SS Corey Seager went 2-for-4 and scored the winning run on an error in Saturday's 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres. Seager, 22, has hit in 20 of his last 22 games after compiling a 19-game hitting streak earlier this month. He is the youngest Dodger rookie to make the National League's All-Star team as a position player. LHP Fernando Valenzuela was 20 when he started the 1981 All-Star Game.

RHP Kenley Jansen earned his 26th save Saturday. He pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to preserve a 4-1 win over San Diego

RHP Brandon McCarthy earned his fourth successive victory over two seasons Saturday. The 10-year veteran retired seven successive batters between the first and third innings while amassing six strikeouts in five innings of a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres. McCarthy also allowed three runs, three hits and three walks in his second start since being activated from the disabled list July 3.