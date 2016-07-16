OF Trayce Thompson (tightness in side) was held out of the lineup Friday. OF Scott Van Slyke made the 11th start of his career in center field and his first since 2014.

OF Trayce Thompson (side) was held out of the starting lineup and is a candidate for the disabled list if he does not show improvement, manager Dave Roberts said. "I don't want to put him in harm's way," Roberts said. "I want to get it right." Thompson first felt the tightness in Sunday's game against San Diego. Of a possible DL stint, Roberts said: "I'm not going to rule it out. We're still hopeful that it is not. The only thing it affects is his swing. It's still a possibility."

LHP Alex Wood (elbow inflammation) is scheduled to throw about 60 pitches and/or four innings a simulated game in Arizona on Saturday afternoon, manager Dave Roberts said. Wood, 1-4 with a 3.99 ERA in 10 starts, has not pitched since May 30, when he gave up two runs in five innings to drop his ERA to its season low. He has 62 strikeouts in 56 1-3 innings.

CF Joc Pederson (right shoulder contusion) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday and play four games before his expected return to the Dodgers in Washington on Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts said. "We hope to get him four at-bats each night and he'll join us in Washington," Roberts said. Pederson, who suffered his injury when he ran into a fence catching a fly ball June 28 against Milwaukee, is slashing .236/.328/.476 with 13 homers and 33 RBIs in 75 games.

RHP Brandon McCarthy will make his third start of the season Saturday against Arizona, where he played from 2013-14. McCarthy missed 14 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery early last season.

OF Andre Ethier (broken right tibia) had a bone scan on his right leg Friday in Arizona, his home town. Ethier has not played since suffering the injury in spring training, but manager Dave Roberts said he expects Ethier to return this season. "The fracture is not completely healed, but it is healed enough that we feel Andre at his tolerance can continue to progress with baseball activities," Roberts said. "At this point, we are going to ramp him up and see where it takes us. Because it is not healed completely, we really don't have a timetable. As every day passes, there is going to be a little more healing and he is going to progress a little bit more." To expect the tibia to be pain-free this season is "a little optimistic," Roberts said. "He's going to do everything he can to get back."

LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) is schedule to throw four innings or about 60 pitches a simulated game on Saturday in Arizona and if there are no setbacks, he is expected to return to the starting rotation for a series in St. Louis next weekend. Kershaw, 11-2 in 16 starts, leads the majors in ERA (1.79) and WHIP (0.73). He has 145 strikeouts and nine walks in 121 innings.

RHP Bud Norris gave up four runs and eight hits in five innings Friday, when he pitched on six days' rest at Arizona after starting the previous Friday in San Diego. He jumped ahead of LHP Hyun-Jim Ryu in manager Dave Roberts' post-break rotation. "Bud has been throwing the baseball really well," Roberts said. You look at Ryu, and that gives him the most rest. A little of it is matchup-based, as well. With the Diamondbacks, we like the right-handers. As you look toward the Nationals, it lines us up in a good spot, too." Norris won for the first time in eight decisions against Arizona.