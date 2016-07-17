OF Trayce Thompson (back tightness) was placed on the disabled list Saturday, retroactive to July 11. "He just couldn't be the player that he was, and whenever you are talking about the back and what we have left in the season, we didn't want to put him in harm's way," manager Dave Roberts said. "Not to lose too many days on the calendar, it just made sense." Thompson is slashing .225/.302/.436 with 13 homers and 32 RBIs. He could miss as few as nine games if he is ready to return when eligible July 26.

INF Cole Figueroa was signed Saturday by the Marlins and assigned to Triple-A New Orleans. The 29-year old Figueroa appeared in 23 games earlier this season for Pittsburgh, batting .154 and knocking in three runs before the Los Angeles Dodgers picked him up off waivers on June 28. They designated him for assignment on July 8 and granted him free agency on July 11.

LHP Alex Wood threw 40 pitches in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, manager Dave Roberts said, and after bullpen in two days will throw another simulated game sometime next week, Roberts said, with the goal to get to 60 pitches.

CF Joc Pederson (shoulder) was 2-for-2 with a pair of walks in his second rehab game at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday after going 1-for-2 with two walks Friday. He is scheduled to play two more games before returning to the active roster, manager Dave Roberts said. "Our plan is to have him return Tuesday in D.C.," Roberts said. The Dodgers open a three-game series in Washington on Tuesday.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) threw a 60-pitch simulated game on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, and if he recovers well, could return to the rotation late next week, although manager Dave Roberts was noncommittal. "It went well," Roberts said. The Dodgers finished the road trip with a three-game series in St. Louis and Washington, and flying with a delicate back is a consideration, Roberts said, although it would not preclude Kershaw's return. "The matchups that we have with the (starters) we have now, travel with Clayton, and also talking with the front office and seeing what makes the most sense for us," Roberts said. As far as putting Kershaw on a plane, "For me, it's just deferring to Clayton and how he feels, his comfort level," Roberts said. "Clayton would have to be comfortable with it." Kershaw has not pitched since suffering a mild disk herniation against Pittsburgh on June 24. Kershaw, 11-2 in 16 starts, leads the majors in ERA (1.79) and WHIP (0.73). He has 145 strikeouts and nine walks in 121 innings.

INF/OF Zach Walters lined out as a pinch-hitter after being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday to fill the roster spot vacated when OF Trayce Thompson was placed on the disabled list. Walters was hitting .298 with 10 homers, 47 RBIs and an .867 OPS in 77 games at Oklahoma City, where he played at least one game at every position except catcher. He was acquired from Cleveland on April 10. "When you have a four-man bench, the ability to have a player who can play anywhere on the field gives me flexibility," manager Dave Roberts said.

INF Chris Taylor was out of the starting lineup Saturday, after getting three hits, including his first career homer -- a grand slam -- and a career-high six RBIs, with regular 2B Chase Utley returning to the lineup against Arizona RHP Archie Bradley. "There are days when guys have had big days," manager Dave Roberts said. "I have my mind set on who I'm going to play the next day. I do believe as far as momentum, there is something to be said for that. But also, every day is different. Every starting pitcher is different. Putting players in the best position to have success that night, that's my job."