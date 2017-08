RHP Yimi Garcia, on the disabled list since April 22 because of a sore right biceps, began a rehab assignment Monday with in the rookie-level Arizona League. He threw one scoreless, hitless inning.

SP Hyun-Jin Ryu was placed on the 15-day disabled listafter the lefty complained of elbow irritation.

OF Joc Pederson, who missed 15 games with a slight right shoulder separation, was activated on Tuesday.