RHP Yimi Garcia was sent to the Class A California League for a rehab assignment. He went on the disabled list April 23 with right biceps soreness. He went one inning Tuesday and allowed one hit, a homer, and had one strikeout for Rancho Cucamonga.

RHP Julio Urias will start on Thursday for the Dodgers, manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday in Washington. He made eight starts before the All-Star break for the Dodgers and will be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City. He is the top pitching prospect for the Dodgers.

3B Justin Turner had three hits and two runs scored Tuesday. He is hitting .266 this year for the Dodgers.

LHP Luis Avilan was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday by the Dodgers on his 27th birthday. In three previous stints with the club, he had pitched in six games and allowed three runs in three innings. He was 0-3, 4.82 with four saves in 27 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left elbow tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He made one start for the Dodgers on July 7 after recovering from left shoulder surgery. He gave up six runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings in his first start since Sept. 12, 2014.

OF Joc Pederson came off the disabled list Tuesday and started for the Dodgers in center. He was 1-for-5 with two RBIs.

LHP Scott Kazmir allowed one run in seven innings Tuesday against Washington. The soft-tossing Kazmir (8-3), who fanned eight, has not lost since May 9 and has allowed just three runs in 13 innings this season against the Nationals. Washington, oddly, had five lefty hitters in its starting lineup against Kazmir, including Ben Revere, Daniel Murphy and Bryce Harper in the two, three and four spots. Kazmir, who overcame cramps in his legs in the fifth inning, has not been beaten in his last 12 starts and gave his team a boost as Clayton Kershaw remains on the west coast. "It was big. Kaz has a lot of fight," manager Dave Roberts said. "With what we are going through, guys have to step up. And it starts with starting pitching. It was what we needed." The veteran Kazmir certainly did that against a starting lineup that featured five lefty swingers. Bryce Harper was 0-for-3 against Kazmir and 0-for-4 overall as his average dropped to .248. "It was pretty muggy out there," said Kazmir, who felt a twinge in his right calf and then left one. "It was frustrating but I ended up getting outs." Kazmir drank lots of fluids in the top of the sixth. "Pickle juice and mustard," he said, adding that what he took worked.

INF Chase Utley led off the game with a homer Tuesday against Reynaldo Lopez, who was facing his first big league hitter. It was the second leadoff homer in the career of Utley, who had three hits and three RBIs.

LHP Clayton Kershaw, who has been on the disabled list since June 27 and remains in California, will not pitch in the Washington series. "Clayton is doing everything he can to get back," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (mild disc herniation) will not pitch in the Washington series, according to manager Dave Roberts, and is not certain when he will pitch. He is in Los Angeles and resting his back, Robert said. He went on the DL June 27 and has now missed 18 games. Kershaw is 11-2, 1.79 in 16 starts. "After he threw that live session, the next day, Sunday, (he) didn't feel great," manager Dave Roberts told reporters Tuesday. "I think at that point in time it let us know we had to be a little more on the cautious side. So right now with Clayton, I don't know if it's a step back but we're going to let this back pain subside and see where we go. As far as his return -- uncertain."

RHP Casey Fien (right elbow tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to Sunday. He was 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA in 21 outings out of the bullpen for the Dodgers after he was claimed on waivers from the Twins on May 7.

RHP Bud Norris will start on Wednesday for the Dodgers in Washington. Hyun Jin-Ryu was originally listed to start Wednesday but he went on the disabled list Tuesday. Norris is 5-7, 4.17 in 25 games, with 13 starts overall this year, and 2-0, 3.94 in three starts with the Dodgers. He had been with the Atlanta Braves.