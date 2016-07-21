RHP Julio Urias will start on Thursday for the Dodgers. He made eight starts before the All-Star break for the Dodgers and will be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City. He is the top pitching prospect for the Dodgers. Urias faced the Nationals on June 22 at home and gave up two runs on six hits in five innings.

RHP Chris Hatcher (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday after he got hurt in the game Tuesday. "When he was on the mound he was wincing a little bit. We were kind of concerned," manager Dave Roberts said. He is 5-4 with a 5.53 ERA in 37 games out of the bullpen this year.

RHP Chris Hatcher (strained left oblique) was transfered to the 60-day disabled list, and the earliest he could be activated is Sept. 18. He is 5-4 with a 5.53 ERA in 37 games out of the bullpen this year.

INF Charlie Culberson was called up from Triple-A and then started at shortstop Wednesday. He made the Opening Day roster before going back to the minors. He was 1-for-3 Wednesday and is hitting .267.

INF Charlie Culberson was optioned to Oklahoma City after being recalled Wednesday and starting at shortstop in place of Corey Seager, who missed his third consecutive game Thursday with a stomach virus. Culberson is hitting .289 with 13 doubles and two home runs in 46 games with Oklahoma City this season, and went 1-for-3 with an RBI single Wednesday for the Dodgers.

INF Corey Seager was out of the starting lineup for the second day in a row but was available to pinch-hit Wednesday. He had a stomach virus Tuesday and with a day game Thursday manager Dave Roberts wanted to keep him out of the game Wednesday. Roberts said after the game Wednesday that Seager could play Thursday, though the heat could also play a factor in the 12:05 p.m. start

LHP Alex Wood (posterior elbow impingement) underwent an arthroscopic debridement of his left elbow on Wednesday in New York City. He will begin rehab in the next few days and the estimated recovery time is about eight weeks, according to the Dodgers. "He was pitching so well," said manager Dave Roberts. Wood has been on the DL since May 31 and is 1-4, 3.99 in 10 starts.

OF Howie Kendrick entered Wednesday with an 11-game hitting streak in which he had 20 hits. He had a double in the eighth to extend the streak to 12 games.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (mild disc herniation) has been on the DL since June 27 and manager Dave Roberts has not ruled out surgery. He is 11-2, with a 1.79 ERA this year. "I have not been told that. For me that is just logic," Roberts said of possible surgery. "Surgery is more of a possibility ... the way his back responded (after throwing Saturday). We are certainly hopeful Clayton will be back. (He has) no shooting pain."

RHP Bud Norris started Wednesday and gave up three homers in the loss. He yielded seven hits and six earned runs in five innings. Bryce Harper, Ben Revere and Jayson Werth homered off Los Angeles starter Norris (5-8). "It is a tough place to pitch," Norris said. "Revere is not known for the home run; he put a good swing on it. It was a little frustrating."

INF/OF Zach Walters was sent to Triple-A by the Dodgers, leaving the team with a four-man bench and 13 pitchers for the series finale. Walters was 0-for-5 in three games with the Dodgers after being acquired from Cleveland for cash considerations on April 10.

INF Chris Taylor, acquired from the Seattle Mariners last month, started at second on Wednesday after he started at shortstop on Tuesday. He was 0-for-4 Wednesday and is hitting .286. He is a product of the University of Virginia and has played in front of his parents and other family members the past two games. "Chris brings a lot intangibles, the aptitude, the athletic ability, the versatility," manager Dave Roberts said. "You see him every day and you like him more. He has come up with some big hits for us. He is certainly a guy that you root for."