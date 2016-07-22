LHP Adam Liberatore was one of eight Dodgers pitchers who appeared Thursday but was credited with the win. He is now 2-0 and has not allowed a run in his last 27 outings.

LHP Julio Urias was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make the start Thursday in Washington. He allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts in four innings. He was lifted after throwing 77 pitches -- 51 for strikes -- when his team led 6-1. "I tried to make the best of it," Urias, 19, said through a translator. "The changeup was working well today. When you get the opportunity, you have to make the best of it." Dodgers C A.J. Ellis said of Urias, "He has a great feel for his pitches. He did a great job of mixing (his repertoire)."

RHP Chris Hatcher (strained left oblique) went transferred to the 60-day disabled list Thursday, one day after he was put on the 15-day DL. He is 5-4 with a 5.53 ERA in 37 games out of the bullpen this year.

3B Justin Turner hit two homers and tied a career-high with five RBIs on Thursday against Stephen Strasburg. "I'm definitely feeling comfortable again," Turner said. "I've felt healthy all year, I don't know what was going on those first two months. ... I feel good, feel comfortable and am obviously getting better results." Turner, who now has a career-high 17 homers, hit a two-run shot in the first and a three-run bomb to left in the third.

INF Charlie Culberson was sent back to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, one day after he was called up. Culberson started at shortstop on Wednesday in Washington and went 1-for-3 with an RBI. He began the season on the Dodgers' roster.

SS Corey Seager was out of the starting lineup for the third day in a row and has not played in any of those games. A stomach bug is going around the team, manager Dave Roberts said.

OF Yasiel Puig, who did not start, came up limping after he grounded out in the seventh inning. The team said he was dealing with right hamstring tightness, and he was replaced in field in the last of the seventh by Scott Van Slyke. "He tried to leg out an infield single. He came up limping. I don't know (more) at this point," manager Dave Roberts said.

RHP Brandon McCarthy will start on Friday in St. Louis. He last faced the Cardinals on May 21, 2014, when he was with the Diamondbacks. He has made two career starts against St. Louis and has a 5.73 ERA with four strikeouts and two walks. "We expect him to throw well," manager Dave Roberts said.

LF Howie Kendrick extended his hitting streak to 13 games Thursday, when he went 1-for-4. He entered the day with a .414 average in July, the best mark in the league.