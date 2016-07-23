C Austin Barnes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City Friday as the Dodgers intend to go with a four-man rotation for a couple of weeks because of a spate of off-days. Barnes, who hit .105 in 19 at-bats over 10 games with LA earlier this year, was hitting .299 with five homers and 32 RBIs in 63 games at OKC. Barnes got into Friday night's game as a pinch-runner in the 13th and then doubled in the 15th.

RHP Kenta Maeda takes the ball Saturday night when Los Angeles continues its weekend series in St. Louis. Maeda is coming off perhaps his worst start of the year, giving up seven hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings Sunday as he took a 6-5 loss in Arizona. This will be Maeda's first career start against the Cardinals.

SS Corey Seager (stomach flu) was back in the lineup Friday night after a three-game hiatus, batting second and going 4-for-7 with an RBI. Seager joked that the chicken breast he ate Thursday night after the team arrived in St. Louis was the best food he'd ever downed. Seager has 47 extra-base hits in 93 games, batting .301 with 17 homers and 43 RBIs to stamp himself as a favorite for NL Rookie of the Year.

RF Yasiel Puig (right hamstring) didn't start Friday night but pinch-hit in the 13th, fouling out to strand a man at second. Puig left Thursday's 6-3 win at Washington in the seventh inning with tightness after going 0-for-1. Since returning from a DL stint on June 21, Puig is batting .298 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 21 games, upping his season average to .256. He could return to the lineup Saturday or Sunday night.

RHP Brandon McCarthy left Friday night's game with one out in the seventh, suffering from leg cramps on a humid night. McCarthy gave up only one hit and two runs, one earned, over 6 1/3 innings, walking three and fanning four. McCarthy threw a season-high 85 pitches and made it through four of his innings in 10 pitches or less, displaying the efficiency that's marked his outings so far.