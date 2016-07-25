RHP Kenta Maeda cruised into the sixth inning with a 7-1 lead before the heat got to him but ended up with his ninth win on Saturday night. Maeda lasted 5 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and two runs with no walks and three strikeouts. His off-speed pitches were especially devastating, inducing a spate of soft groundouts. Maeda didn't allow a ball out of the infield until the fifth inning.

RF Yasiel Puig (right hamstring) didn't start Saturday night for the second straight game and manager Dave Roberts hinted that Puig might not be able to go Sunday night, as was originally planned. Puig pinch-hit Friday night in the 13th inning, fouling out with a man at second for the third out. He was injured Thursday in Washington, leaving in the seventh inning.

RF Yasiel Puig (right hamstring tightness) didn't start for a third consecutive game. He was replaced by Andrew Toles. Manager Dave Roberts said there is a chance Puig could end up on the disabled list.

RHP Ross Stripling was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to give the Dodgers a much-needed fresh arm in the bullpen after they used 17 pitchers in the last two games. Stripling, who made the Opening Day roster and was lifted with a no-hitter after 7 1/3 innings in his MLB debut at San Francisco on April 8, was optioned May 23. He pitched the last two innings on Saturday night, allowing a hit and fanning two.

LHP Scott Kazmir gets the start Sunday night when Los Angeles wraps up its nine-game road trip in St. Louis. Kazmir is coming off an 8-4 win on Tuesday night at Washington, cruising through seven innings and allowing just a run and four hits with eight strikeouts. Kazmir is 2-0 with a 3.20 ERA in three career starts against the Cardinals, beating them 5-3 on May 14 and coming within an out of a complete game.