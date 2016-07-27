RHP Kenley Jansen earned his 30th save with a scoreless ninth despite giving up a hit and hitting a batter. Jansen joined former Los Angeles closers Todd Worrell and Eric Gagne as the only pitchers in club history with three, 30-save seasons.

INF Justin Turner went 2-for-4 with an RBI to record his fifth consecutive multi-hit game. Turner has 15 RBIs and batting .4000 with five home runs, three doubles and 10 runs since the All-Star break.

INF Corey Seager extended his consecutive-hits streak to nine games with an RBI single in the third inning. Seager has posted a hit in 28 of his last 30 games since June 16. He is batting .378 during that run.

OF Yasiel Puig (hamstring) missed his fifth consecutive start. Andrew Toles started in his place again, going 0-for-3.

INF/OF Howie Kendrick went 0-for-3 and had his 16-game hitting streak end. Kendrick has hit .394 with three home runs and nine RBIs since July 4.

OF Andre Ethier took batting practice at Dodger Stadium for the first time since fracturing his tibia in spring training. Although it is unknown when Ethier, who has not played this season, will rejoin the club, manager Dave Roberts is optimistic it will eventually happen. “When that return is I have no idea, and I know that he’s hopeful and has continued to improve, but obviously at the rate not that we’re excited about,” Roberts said.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (herniated disc) spoke with reporters before the game, but gave no indication on whether he would return this season. Kershaw hasn’t thrown since July 16, when he completed a four-inning session in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw felt discomfort in his back afterwards, forcing the Dodgers to shut him down indefinitely. “I didn’t have any pain leading up to when I pitched, then I pitched and I felt pain, so now I just have to wait until I don’t feel pain again,” Kershaw said.

RHP Bud Norris blanked the Rays for 6 1/3 innings, striking out six and allowing just two hits with two walks (one intentional). Norris (6-9) also recorded his 1,000 strikeout during the win, striking out Kevin Kiermaier in the fourth. “It’s just a testament of how hard I’ve worked in my career, and this isn’t easy for any of us, I promise you,” said Norris, who is 3-2 with a 4.40 ERA in six games with the Dodgers since coming over in a trade with the Atlanta Braves. Norris might have gone deeper in the game but he piled up 104 pitches (66 strikes). “It wasn’t until about that fifth inning where he hit his stride, where he was really feeling good,” manager Dave Roberts said. “But the pitch count was up there. He gave us everything he had.”