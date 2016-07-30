OF Yasiel Puig (right hamstring tightness) missed his seventh consecutive start. Puig hasn't played since July 22 when he appeared as a pinch-hitter against the St. Louis Cardinals.

INF Enrique Hernandez moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Tulsa on Thursday, and he went 0-for-4 with a walk. He has been out since June 28 due to inflammation in his right rib cage.

LHP Brett Anderson made a rehab start Thursday for Class A Rancho Cucamonga, allowing one run in three innings. He is working his way back from back surgery performed in March 2016.