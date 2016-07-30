LHP Adam Liberatore (sore right knee) returned and walked the only batter he faced in the seventh inning. Liberatore hasn't pitched since July 24 when he gave up three runs in 1/3 of an inning against the St. Louis Cardinals.

RHP Kenta Maeda was charged with two runs and four hits with five strikeouts and no walks in 6 1/3 innings but did not factor into the decision. At one point, Maeda retired 17 of 18 batters heading into the seventh.

C Yasmani Grandal drove in the game-winning run with a single in the seventh. Grandal was 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.

INF Corey Seager went 3-for-5 with two doubles, leaving him one two-bagger shy of Eric Karros' rookie club record. Seager has hit safely in 29 of his last 32 games.

OF Yasiel Puig (right hamstring tightness) missed his seventh consecutive start. Puig hasn't played since July 22 when he appeared as a pinch-hitter against the St. Louis Cardinals.

OF Yasiel Puig (hamstring) missed his seventh consecutive start, but pinch-hit in the seventh and then play RF. Puig hadn't played since July 22. "With Yasiel, I'm trying to be as sensitive to his hamstring as possible to not put him in a position to regress," Roberts said before the game.

OF Joc Pederson hit a two-run homer to help ignite a five-run rally in the seventh inning by the Dodgers. Pederson went 2-for-4 with a career-tying four RBIs. "I don't think we were playing that way a month ago," Pederson said. "We're coming up with a lot more clutch hits and we have a special thing going to get us through games late."

INF Chase Utley tied the score in the seventh with his two-run homer. It was Utley's seventh home run of the season. Three of Utley's homers have come in the seventh inning or later.

LHP Clayton Kershaw believes he will return before the end of the season, manager Dave Roberts said. There still is no timetable for Kershaw's return. Kershaw has been limited to an exercise program but hasn't resumed throwing since he experienced back pain after a simulated game on July 16. "There is no hard date but for him to be optimistic about coming back I think that's a good thing," Roberts said.

LHP Brett Anderson (herniated disc surgery) allowed a run on five hits in three innings (36 pitches) in his first rehab start for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga Thursday night. Manager Dave Roberts was encouraged by Anderson's progress. "He came out of it pretty well START HERE