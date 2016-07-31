INF Corey Seager tied Eric Karros' Los Angeles rookie mark for doubles in a season with 30. Seager, who went 1-for-3 with a walk on Saturday night, laced a two-bagger off Arizona starter Braden Shipley with two outs in the third inning. Johnny Frederick holds the franchise rookie mark at 52, set in 148 games in 1929.

OF Yasiel Puig will start in right on Sunday, manager Dave Roberts said. Puig, who hadn't played since July 22, appeared as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning Friday and played right field the rest of the night.

OF Joc Pederson homered for the second night in a row on Saturday. Pederson crushed a pitch by reliever Jake Barrett with two outs in the ninth inning. Pederson has 15 home runs this season. He has gone 8-for-20 with two home runs and six RBIs in his last six games.

LHP Scott Kazmir, who had not lost in his last 13 outings -- going 7-0 during the run -- struck out seven, walked none and surrendered four runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings as his streak ended Saturday night. Kazmir (9-4) hadn't lost a start in July since 2010. "We just let this one slip away," said Kazmir, who threw 109 pitches (77 strikes). "Giving up a three-spot early in the game and kind of setting the tone. Shipley was great out there. He really pitched well. Just one of those things we just didn't kind of finish at the end."