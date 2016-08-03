RHP Kenta Maeda, who had been scheduled to start, will be pushed back to Thursday

RHP Brock Stewart was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Oklahoma City and will be added to the roster to start Wednesday. RHP Kenta Maeda, who had been scheduled to start, will be pushed back to Thursday. And LHP Scott Kazmir, the scheduled Thursday starter, will instead pitch Friday.

RF Yasiel Puig was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he is expected to report by the weekend.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left elbow tendinitis) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday. He made one start for the Dodgers on July 7 after recovering from left shoulder surgery. He gave up six runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings in his first start since Sept. 12, 2014, then went back on the DL.

RHP Ross Stripling, acquired Monday from Houston, was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

LHP Rich Hill (blister), acquired Monday from Oakland, was transferred to the Dodgers' disabled list. The Dodgers have set a National League record for the most players on the disabled list with 23. Hill played long toss and will throw a bullpen session Wednesday.

RHP Jesse Chavez and cash were acquired by the Dodgers from the Blue Jays in exchange for RHP Mike Bolsinger on Monday. Chavez, 32, was 1-2 with a 4.57 ERA in 39 relief appearances for the Blue Jays this year. Last year, he was a primarily a starter for the A's, going 7-15 with a 4.18 ERA in 30 games (26 starts). He is 25-40 with a 4.55 ERA in 292 major league games (49 starts).

RHP Josh Fields was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Houston Astros in exhange for 1B Yordan Alvarez on Monday. Fields, 30, had no decisions and a 6.89 ERA in 15 relief outings for Houston this year. In parts of four major league seasons, all with the Astros, he is 9-10 with nine saves and a 4.53 ERA in 164 games.

RHP Bud Norris, who left his start Sunday after 13 pitches with back muscle tightness, remained in Los Angeles to receive treatment but could start Saturday.

OF Josh Reddick was traded by the Athletics to the Dodgers on Monday along with LHP Rich Hill in exchange for three minor-leaguers.