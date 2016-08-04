LHP Adam Liberatore (left elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Saturday.

RHP Brock Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and he will be placed on the roster to start Wednesday at Colorado. RHP Kenta Maeda and LHP Scott Kazmir will be pushed back one day to Thursday and Friday, respectively. Stewart went 3-3 with a 1.12 ERA in nine starts for Double-A Tulsa, 4-0 with a 2.95 ERA in seven starts for Oklahoma City. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in one start for the Dodgers. In his major league debut June 29 against Milwaukee, Stewart allowed eight hits and five runs in five innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.

OF Andrew Toles was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

RHP Louis Coleman (right shoulder fatigue) was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

RF Yasiel Puig will be officially assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, and he will have 72 hours to report. The Dodgers were unable to trade Puig and acquired RF Josh Reddick from Oakland on Monday. In 81 games with the Dodgers this yearw, Puig hit .260 with seven homers, 34 RBIs, a .320 on-base percentage and a .380 slugging percentage. Asked whether Puig will ever play for the Dodgers again, GM Farhan Zaidi said, "I don't want to handicap that situation. Like I said, it certainly is a possibility. Beyond that, it's just speculation."

RHP Josh Ravin was reinstated from the restricted list and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

RHP Ross Stripling was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. In two stints with the Dodgers this season, Stripling, 26, went 2-3 with a 4.14 ERA in 12 games, eight starts. He pitched 3 2/3 innings Sunday after starter Bud Norris was forced to leave the game after 13 pitches with back muscle tightness.

RHP Brandon McCarthy left after facing two batters in the fourth inning and walking them. In his three-plus innings at Colorado, McCarthy allowed three hits, three runs and a career-high five walks while striking out two. He had walked four batters in a game six times and last did it April 9, 2009, against Cleveland while pitching for Texas. In his sixth start for the Dodgers since he underwent Tommy John surgery April 30, 2015, McCarthy tied his season high with 85 pitches.

LHP Rich Hill, acquired Monday from Oakland, was transferred to the Dodgers' disabled list. The Dodgers have set a National League record for the most players on the disabled list with 23. Hill (left middle finger blister) played long toss Tuesday and will throw a bullpen session Wednesday.

LHP Rich Hill (left middle finger blister) threw a 52-pitch bullpen, felt fine and could start Saturday or Sunday.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (herniated disc) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list, making him eligible to return no sooner than Aug. 26.

RHP Jesse Chavez, acquired by the Dodgers from the Blue Jays on Monday, debuted with his new team Tuesday. He allowed two runs on three hits in one inning at Colorado.

RHP Josh Fields, acquired Monday from Houston, was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Fields, 30, went 1-0 with one save and a 1.65 ERA in 23 relief appearances with the Astros' Triple-A Fresno affiliate this season. He had a 6.89 ERA in 15 games with Houston in 2016.

RF Josh Reddick, acquired Monday from Oakland, made his Dodgers debut, batted fourth and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. However, he was robbed of a likely extra-base hit when 2B DJ LeMahieu made a leaping catch of Reddick's liner in the sixth. He takes over a position that had been manned by Yasiel Puig, who was sent to the minors, and a position where the Dodgers have received minimal production. Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi, who was in the A's front office before joining Los Angeles, said, "He's having a tremendous two-way season, having a great season. He's a Gold Glove-caliber right fielder, and he's going right into the cleanup spot." Reddick said, "Everybody wants to play for that goal (of a World Series title), that's what we want to do, and this is what I live for."