LHP Adam Liberatore (left elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Saturday.

LHP Adam Liberatore (left elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. In 44 games, he is 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA and has allowed 20 hits and 13 walks in 33 1/3 innings with 39 strikeouts. He has held left-handed hitters to a .138 (9-for-65) average and right-handed hitters to a .220 (11-for-50) average. Manager Dave Roberts said Liberatore did not undergo an MRI and said he could pitch through his discomfort. “For me, his health is the most important thing, so I don’t think that (the right thing) for us an organization (is) to push him through it. Right now, where he’s at, we’re going to go with just backing off of him. With the elbow with any pitcher, extension is important, and if he can’t get that extension, obviously he can’t be as effective.”

LHP Julio Urias was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

LHP Julio Urias was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Before the game, manager Dave Roberts said he would provide long relief for the final two games of this series, and Urias worked three innings and allowed six hits and three runs while throwing 51 pitches. In 10 games (nine starts) for the Dodgers this season, Urias is 1-2 with a 4.98 ERA.

RHP Brock Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Wednesday.

RHP Brock Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma to make his second major league start Wednesday. He left after facing five batters in the fifth and allowed 10 hits, including a professional career-high four homers, with one walk and one strikeout. Stewart threw 46 of 69 pitches for strikes, and manager Dave Roberts said, ”Brock was throwing strikes. But here, especially in this ballpark, if you’re not throwing quality strikes, you are going to pay for it.“ The pitch count was in control, but they got a lot of hits.”

OF Andrew Toles was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

OF Andrew Toles was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He made his major league debut on July 9 and in 16 games with the Dodgers hit .316 (12-for-38) with three doubles and one RBI. In the minors this season, Toles is hitting a combined .330 with 23 doubles, five triples, six homers, 37 RBIs and 52 runs scored in 73 games -- 22 at high-Class A Rancho Cucamonga, 43 at Double-A Tulsa and eight at Oklahoma City.

RHP Louis Coleman (right shoulder fatigue) was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

RHP Louis Coleman (right shoulder fatigue) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. “Right now, he’s pitched as much as he’s ever pitched,” manager Dave Roberts said, adding the move to the disabled list is “to give him a chance to get right and get healthy and help us going forward.” In a career-high 50 games, Coleman has pitched 41 1/3 innings and is 2-1 with a 3.70 ERA.

RHP Josh Ravin was reinstated from the restricted list and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

LHP Rich Hill (left middle finger blister) threw a 52-pitch bullpen, felt fine and could start Saturday or Sunday.

LHP Rich Hill (left middle finger blister), who was acquired Monday from Oakland and is eligible to come off the disabled list, threw a 52-pitch bullpen and could start in his Dodgers debut Saturday or Sunday. Pitching coach Rick Honeycutt said, “It was a good test today. It was a really good ‘pen and there were no signs right now of anything flaring up from the blister site. Hopefully, no tenderness comes back.” Bud Norris, who came out of his start Sunday after 13 pitches because of back muscle tightness, is also a candidate to start Saturday or Sunday.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (herniated disc) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list, making him eligible to return no sooner than Aug. 26.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (mildly herniated disc) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list, meaning he is eligible to return no sooner than Aug. 26. The move was procedural and done to open a spot on the 40-man roster because he isn’t going to be ready before Aug. 26. The move had nothing to do with Kershaw’s medical condition. Kershaw has yet to pick up a ball since he last pitched for the Dodgers on June 26. Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw is not experiencing pain and continues to do strength and stabilizing exercises. Kershaw, a three-time winner of the National League Cy Young Award, is 11-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 16 starts this season with 145 strikeouts and just nine walks in 121 innings.

RHP Josh Fields was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

RHP Josh Fields was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday and allowed one hit and one inherited runner to score while pitching one inning in his Dodgers debut. The Dodgers acquired Fields on Monday from Houston in exchange for minor league infielder Yordan Alvarez and on Tuesday optioned Fields to Oklahoma City. In 15 games with Houston this season, Fields was 0-0 with a 6.89 ERA with three walks and 20 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings.