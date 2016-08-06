RHP Kenta Maeda, in his second career start at Coors Field, allowed two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings with no walks and five strikeouts Thursday. In three starts against the Rockies this season, Maeda is 2-1 with a 1.45 ERA. In his two starts at Coors Field, Maeda is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA. Maeda recorded his 10th win and became the 13th pitcher in Los Angeles history to record 10 or more wins in his rookie season. The last was Hyun-Jin Ryu, who won 14 games in 2013.

RHP Jose De Leon could make his major league debut with a start Saturday against Boston. RHP Brandon McCarthy was lined up to pitch that day, but he has been inconsistent as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, and he will be pushed back to Monday against Philadelphia. De Leon is listed as the Saturday starter for Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he is 4-1 with a 3.83 ERA in 11 starts. He has 66 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings. He didn't make his 2016 debut until May 3 due to shoulder soreness and an ankle injury.

RHP Brock Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. He made a spot start Wednesday and allowed 10 hits, including four home runs, and nine runs in four innings with one walk and one strikeout as the Dodgers lost 12-2 at Colorado. Stewart made his major league debut June 29 in a start at Milwaukee. In his two career starts, Stewart is 0-2 with a 14.00 ERA, and opposing hitters are batting .419 (18-for-43) against him.

LHP Rich Hill (blister on left middle finger) is tentatively scheduled to make his Dodgers debut with a start Sunday against Boston. He threw a 50-pitch bullpen Wednesday with no bandage on the finger and said he had "no issues whatsoever."

RHP Bud Norris had an MRI that revealed a mild mid-back strain, manager Dave Roberts said. That injury caused him to come out of his start Sunday after just 13 pitches. Roberts said the Dodgers will have to make a decision in the next couple of days whether to put Norris on the disabled list retroactive to Monday.