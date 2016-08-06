OF Trayce Thompson (back) has improved but manager Dave Roberts said he doesn't believe Thompson will return before Sept. 1. Roberts said the club has "tapered back" his baseball activities.

INF Justin Turner doubled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to six games. Turner is batting .375 with a home and five RBIs since July 30.

RHP Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.14 ERA) will be officially activated and start the second game of the series Saturday against the Red Sox. Stripling gave up two runs on three hits in 3 2/3 innings of relief against the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 31. He hasn't started since May 19 when he lasted only 4 2/3 innings and surrendered five runs on seven hits in loss to the Los Angeles Angels. To make room for Stripling, RHP Bud Norris (back strain) will go on the 15-day disabled list, manager Dave Robert said.

LHP Scott Kazmir allowed four runs on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings Friday. Kazmir (9-5), who hadn't issued a walk in his previous three starts, suffered his second straight loss after compiling a seven-game winning streak. "Overall, he just really didn't command the fastball tonight," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Kazmir. "That's a very good hitting club and they made us pay for some mistakes. Game got away from us." Kazmir didn't dispute Roberts' assessment. "I feel like I would have been in a good position if I was able to be effective with my pitches," said Kazmir, who has a 9-10 career record with a 4.08 ERA in 30 starts against the Red Sox. "Just didn't pitch well."

LHP Clayton Kershaw (herniated disk), who went on the 60-day disabled list earlier this week, continues to do "back stabilization" exercises but still hasn't performed any baseball activities. "We're still optimistic that he will be back in September but we don't have a date," manager Dave Roberts said.