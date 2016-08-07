INF Cory Seager doubled home pinch hitter Chris Taylor in the fifth inning for a 2-0 advantage. The two-bagger was Seager's 31st of the season, breaking Eric Karros' Los Angeles rookie mark set in 1992. Johnny Frederick holds the franchise record of 52 doubles in 148 games in 1929. Karros attended the game and congratulated Seager afterward.

RHP Ross Stripling worked five shutout innings and the Dodgers' bullpen did the rest in a 3-0 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday before 47,696 at Dodger Stadium. Stripling (3-3) struck out four and walked one while allowing four hits by the No. 1 offense in the major leagues. Stripling threw 75 pitches (49 strikes) before manager Dave Roberts lifted him in the bottom of the fifth for pinch hitter Chris Taylor. "It's a really good lineup and I think your mentality is to get the first guy out, but I really wanted to do that today," said Stripling, who threw 25 pitches in the first inning and escaped a bases-loaded jam. "You don't want to give them any opportunities." Roberts heaped considerable praise on Stripling. "Obviously I can't say enough about Ross and the effort he gave us today," Roberts said. "We've put him in some tough spots that we've talked, but he's always risen to the occasion. He gave us a huge lift we needed."

INF Adrian Gonzalez hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to plate Howie Kendrick for the game's final run. Gonzalez finished 3-for-4 with a run and is batting .342 in his last 33 games.

RHP Brandon McCarthy starts instead of Rich Hill on Sunday in the series finale against the Boston Red Sox. McCarthy (2-2, 2.76 ERA) lasted only three innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits with five walks and two strikeouts in three innings in a loss to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

LHP Rich Hill won't start Sunday as planned after a new blister developed on his a different part of his pitching finger. "I think with his recent history we want to be cautious and push his start date back," manager Dave Roberts said, adding that Hill is listed as day-to-day and a date for a future start is unknown. Hill was acquired by the Dodgers from the Oakland A's. RHP Brandon McCarthy starts instead of Hill.

LHP Brett Anderson (herniated disc surgery), who threw a bullpen session Saturday, is scheduled to make his third rehab start Monday for Triple-A Oklahoma City at Iowa. Anderson allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits with eight strikeouts in four innings in his last outing Tuesday with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. Manager Dave Roberts said the club would evaluate Anderson after the start and decide whether to activate him for the Dodgers' rotation. "Obviously, with the starting pitching where we're at it will be nice to get Brett back," Roberts said.

RHP Casey Fien (elbow tendinitis) is slated to begin rehabbing in Arizona on Monday. Fien has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 17.

RHP Bud Norris (back strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday. RHP Ross Stripling was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take his roster spot.