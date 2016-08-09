OF Rob Segedin, who drove in a club-record four RBIs for a player making his debut Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, started in left field Monday to give Howie Kendrick a rest.

RHP Josh Ravin was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday. Ravin opened the season on the 60-day disabled list with a fractured left forearm sustained in a car accident, and he was suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. "I think the air with the suspension has been cleared. We're happy to have Josh here to win some games," manager Dave Roberts said.

RHP Joe Blanton was placed on the bereavement list Monday. Blanton is 4-2 with a 2.64 ERA in 54 relief appearances this season.

LHP Clayton Kershaw, who has been sidelined with a lower back injury since late June, has resumed baseball activities hoping for a return to the mound this season. Kershaw played catch Sunday at Dodger Stadium for the first time since a July 16 simulated game was followed by a setback. Kershaw has not pitched since June 26 because of a mild herniated disk. The Dodgers and Kershaw are hoping to avoid surgery.