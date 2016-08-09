LHP Julio Urias (2-2) allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks in five innings to beat the Phillies on Monday. He won for the first time since June 28, when he defeated the Brewers.

OF Rob Segedin, who drove in a club-record four RBIs for a player making his debut Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, started in left field Monday to give Howie Kendrick a rest.

C Yasmani Grandal drilled his 17th home run, a shot estimated at 440 feet to right. Grandal went 2-for-3 with double and three runs. He has an eight-game hitting streak.

3B Justin Turner went 1-for-4 with a double to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Turner is batting .324 with two homers, seven doubles and six RBIs during the streak.

SS Corey Seager homered twice to set a club record for homers in a season by a Los Angeles shortstop. Seager, who now has a club-leading 21 home runs, broke Hanley Ramirez's 2013 Los Angeles-era mark of 19. "It's cool. I don't really know what to think of (the record). You haven't really thought about it during the year, you're just kind of worried about winning," said Seager, who is one behind Glenn Wright's franchise shortstop mark of 22, set in 1930, and is one of eight rookies to top 20 homers in Dodgers history.

RHP Josh Ravin was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Rubin opened the season on the 60-day disabled list with a fractured left forearm sustained in a car accident during spring training, and he was suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. "I think the air with the suspension has been cleared. We're happy to have Josh here to win some games," manager Dave Roberts said. Ravin was called up after RHP Joe Blanton was placed on the bereavement list. Ravin struck out two and allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Monday against the Phillies.

RHP Joe Blanton was placed on the bereavement list Monday. Blanton is 4-2 with a 2.64 ERA in 54 relief appearances this season.

2B Chase Utley hit a solo home run Monday in his first meeting with his former club since he was acquired by the Dodgers in a deal with the Phillies last August. Utley went 1-for-4. He spent 13 seasons in Philadelphia and says he sometimes misses playing there. "It's the organization that gave me an opportunity to play professional baseball," Utley said before the game. "I learned a lot from the coaching staff and the players that came through the organization. Those are the things I think about." Utley and the Dodgers visit the Phillies for a three-game series Aug. 16-18.

RHP Brandon McCarthy will throw a closely watched bullpen session Tuesday, as the club is concerned about his erratic performance Sunday against the Red Sox. "I talked to Brandon (on Sunday), and he's frustrated," manager Dave Roberts said. "We expect him to make (his) start Saturday, but there are things that he wants to work through that he and (pitching coach Rick Honeycutt) are going to work through to give him and us confidence for Saturday." Roberts believe that McCarthy, who underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2015, is experiencing issues with his mechanics. McCarthy allowed two runs on two hits but walked five and struck out none in 3 2/3 innings against the Red Sox. He also threw two wild pitches.

LHP Rich Hill will have an "aggressive" bullpen session on Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts said. Hill, who is scheduled to start Friday against the Pirates, will throw 40-50 pitches during the session. Hill has been on the disabled list with a blister on his middle pitching finger. He was slated to start Sunday against the Red Sox but he was bumped after another blister began developing on the same finger.

LHP Brett Anderson (herniated disc surgery in March 2016) made his third rehab start Monday for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He allowed two runs on six hits in five innings.