RHP Kenta Maeda won his third straight decision, limiting the Phillies to three runs on six hits in five innings. Maeda allowed three runs on six hits in five innings. Maeda leads major league rookies in wins (11), strikeouts (129) and ERA (3.31) in 23 starts. He also doubled and scored in Tuesday's win.

C Yasmani Grandal launched a two-run home run in the third inning to increase high career-high homer total 18. Grandal homered for the second night in a row. He has hit safely in nine games.

OF/1B Scott Van Slyke was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to right wrist irritation. With the move, the Dodgers tied the 2012 Boston Red Sox for most players (27) going on the DL in the past 30 years.

3B Justin Turner hit a two-run home run and extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning single. Turner is tied with SS Corey Seager for the club lead in home runs with 21.

RF Yasiel Puig is expected to be disciplined internally after releasing a video on social media showing him and his teammates at Triple-A Oklahoma City enjoying a rowdy celebration after a loss at Iowa. "I was surprised," manager Dave Roberts said. "I didn't see it until (Tuesday), but we're going to take care of things. His goal is and should be to continue to be a better baseball player. So we'll handle it." Puig was optioned to Oklahoma City last week.

1B Adrian Gonzalez recorded his fourth consecutive multi-hit game Tuesday, smacking a couple of doubles and going 2-for-4. Gonzalez is batting .364 in his past 36 games.

RHP Brandon McCarthy completed a bullpen session Tuesday, and the results were positive, manager Dave Roberts said. McCarthy worked on some mechanical issues that plagued him during his last outing Sunday against the Boston Red Sox. McCarthy remains on schedule to start Saturday against the Pirates.

LF Howie Kendrick homered and drove in three runs Tuesday. "It's a good night for the team, just in general," said Kendrick, who hit a home run against the Phillies for the first time in 15 career games. "We had a lot of guys come out and swing the bats well. It was just a fun night in general. A good night all around."

LHP Rich Hill played catch Tuesday instead of pitching a bullpen session. Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Hill would perform an "aggressive" session in the 'pen, but apparently the club believed playing catch would keep his arm in shape. Hill hasn't pitched since July 7 after blister developed on his middle pitching finger. Hill was bumped from a scheduled Sunday start against the Red Sox due to another blister on the same finger. Hill, though, is slated to start Friday against the Pirates.

LHP Brett Anderson (herniated disk surgery in March 2016) came out of his Monday rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City with no setbacks, according to manager Dave Roberts. Anderson allowed two runs on six hits in five innings. Roberts added that the club would evaluate Anderson over the next couple of days and determine the next step.

INF Chris Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City when the Dodgers placed OF Scott Van Slyke on the disabled list. Taylor hit .229 with a homer and seven RBI in 24 games with the Dodgers earlier this season.