LHP Julio Urias, who celebrated his 20th birthday Friday, will pitch out of the bullpen for the near future. Urias could be used as a long reliever, if needed, manager Dave Roberts said.

SS Corey Seager went 2-for-5 to extend his streak of multi-hit games to four in a row. Seager is 8-for-17 with two home runs, two doubles and three RBIs since Aug. 8.

LHP Luis Avilan was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after RHP Joe Blanton returned from bereavement leave. Avilan appeared in 16 games in three stints with the Dodgers this season. He limited opponents to a .200 batting average while striking out 16 in 10 2/3 innings.

RHP Ross Stripling couldn't overcome a rough start. Stripling (3-4) surrendered a career-tying five runs -- three in the first inning -- and six hits with four strikeouts and no walks in seven innings. He retired 11 Pittsburgh batters in a row before Mercer led off the seventh inning with his seventh homer of the season. "I think I threw the ball really well," said Stripling, who completed his longest start since he pitched 7 1/3 innings in his major league debut against the Giants on April 8. "The first inning was obviously frustrating when one ball really makes it to the outfield and you give up three runs. I was able to kind of calm down and bounce back from that. Overall, you feel fine but the results are not what you want."

RHP Joe Blanton returned from bereavement leave. Blanton was 4-2 with a 2.64 ERA in a team-leading 54 games this season entering Friday's game.

RHP Brandon McCarthy will start Saturday's game against the Pirates. McCarthy has a 1-2 mark with a 4.74 ERA against the Pirates in four games. McCarthy defeated Pittsburgh the last time he faced them on July 3, 2014, when he was a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

OF Andre Ethier is taking batting practice and jogging in Arizona. Club officials believe Ethier will return in September.

LHP Clayton Kershaw played catch again. Kershaw is expected to do so again. Club officials believe Kershaw will return in September.

LHP Brett Anderson (herniated disk surgery) will make his season debut Sunday when he starts against the Pirates. "I'm excited for Brett. It's been a long road for him," manager Dave Roberts said.