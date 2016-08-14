3B Justin Turner was scratched from Saturday's game against the Pirates because of a bruised right hand. Turner hurt himself in the fifth inning of Friday's 5-1 defeat by the Pirates but played the entire contest. Rob Segedin, who went 2-for-5, replaced Turner.

SS Corey Seager was 3-for-5 with an RBI Saturday for his fifth multi-hit game in a row. Seager leads the Dodgers with 40 multi-hit games this season.

CF Joc Pederson, who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, was one of seven Dodgers with at least two hits in Saturday's victory over the Pirates. His two-run homer to left field in the sixth inning off reliever Jared Hughes was his 17th of the season.

1B Adrian Gonzalez was 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Gonzalez is hitting .483 with a home run, five doubles, four RBIs and eight runs scored since Aug. 6.

RHP Brandon McCarthy endured another rough outing Saturday. McCarthy lasted 1 2/3 innings and allowed three runs, two hits and a career-tying five walks with three strikeouts. He also hit a batter. McCarthy, who made his eighth start since coming off Tommy John surgery in April 2015, departed with right hip stiffness. "I need some time off," said McCarthy, who walked five batters for his third straight outing. "I need to get my body where I need it. Mentallly, physically, everything needs to be in line. There's enough stuff coming back just from surgery. Adding new layers of stuff isn't helpful."

LHP Rich Hill will pitch a rehab assignment Monday at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Hill, who is on the 15-day disabled list with blisters on his middle pitching finger, has not pitched since the Dodgers acquired him from the Oakland Athletics at the trading deadline. Hill could rejoin the Dodgers next week during a series in Cincinnati.

RHP Bud Norris (mild mid-back strain) was scheduled to work a rehab game at Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday night. Norris was expected to throw about 75 pitches.