RHP Brock Stewart, recalled from Oklahoma City on Sunday, was optioned back to the Triple-A club Monday. He pitched three innings in Sunday's loss, surrendering two hits and one earned run, walking four and striking out two. In two stints with the Dodgers this season, Stewart posted an 0-2 record with a 11.25 ERA in three appearances.

Dodgers 2B Chase Utley made six All-Star teams while playing for the Phillies, and was part of five straight National League East title teams (2007-11). He helped the team win the World Series in 2008 and the National League pennant the following season. Utley was traded to the Dodgers last Aug. 19 for a pair of minor leaguers, a deal completed late at night, well after a Phillies game concluded. "I didn't really have the opportunity to say goodbye," he said. "Everything happened pretty quickly last year. ... If I had to write up a script, it would have gone a little bit different."

RHP Casey Fien was activated from the disabled list Monday after allowing one run in five innings over four minor league rehab appearances. He was out since July 17 due to right elbow tendinitis.

LF Zach Walters, designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday, was released Tuesday. He had been optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 21. Walters was 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in three games with the Dodgers after being acquired from Cleveland for cash considerations on April 10.