LHP Adam Liberatore (left elbow inflammation) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, and he threw a scoreless inning. He tossed a scoreless inning for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday.

RHP Kenta Maeda allowed two runs and three hits in his six innings to beat Philadelphia on Tuesday night, running his personal winning streak to four. Maeda, a 28-year-old rookie who spent his first eight seasons in Japan, struck out nine and walked one. He allowed solo homers to Cameron Rupp in the second and Cesar Hernandez in the sixth, but was otherwise unscathed in running his road record to 8-2.

RHP Brock Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. He went 0-2 with an 11.25 ERA in three games with the Dodgers.

LHP Scott Kazmir, Wednesday's starter, dropped his third straight start his last time out, going six innings against the Phillies and allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six and walking three. Kazmir is 1-2 with a 5.91 ERA in four career starts against Philadelphia.

Dodgers 2B Chase Utley made six All-Star teams while playing for the Phillies, and was part of five straight National League East title teams (2007-11). He helped the team win the World Series in 2008 and the National League pennant the following season. Utley was traded to the Dodgers last Aug. 19 for a pair of minor leaguers, a deal completed late at night, well after a Phillies game concluded. "I didn't really have the opportunity to say goodbye," he said. "Everything happened pretty quickly last year. ... If I had to write up a script, it would have gone a little bit different."

2B Chase Utley went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and solo homer in his return to Philadelphia on Tuesday night. "No doubt a little extra adrenaline is flowing," said Utley, traded to the Dodgers last Aug. 19 after spending nearly 13 years with the Phillies. "Adrenaline can be your friend at times. There was a lot of adrenaline flowing tonight." The 37-year-old Utley, a six-time All-Star in Philadelphia, was accorded a long standing ovation before he led off the top of the first. He doffed his helmet toward the crowd as well as his long-time teammate, Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard, then entered the batter's box. The fans continued cheering, and he then waved to them. In all the ovation, which he called "completely overwhelming," lasted 1 minute, 14 seconds. "I should be thanking them," he said. Utley has 10 homers this season, three against his former team. "I don't think you can script it any better for him tonight," Howard said. Utley, 2-for-4 with five RBIs in the game, also acknowledged a curtain call from the fans after each of his homers. It was the 23rd multi-homer game of Utley's career, and the slam was his seventh. His last grand slam, and last multi-homer game, came on May 28 against the New York Mets.

RHP Casey Fien (right elbow tendinitis) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, and pitched a scoreless inning in relief against Philadelphia. Fien, 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA in 21 games with the Dodgers earlier this season, last appeared in a major league game on July 16. He split four rehab appearances between Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and the Rookie-level Dodgers, allowing one run in five innings.