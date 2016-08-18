3B Justin Turner went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer Wednesday against Philadelphia, and has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games. He has 18 homers since June 10, most in the National League, though he wasn't sure his blast off Phillies starter Jake Thompson in the fifth inning on Wednesday was going to leave the park. "I hit it really high," Turner said. "That's one of the luxuries of playing in this park. You can miss a ball or not get all of them, and they can still wind up in the stands."

RHP Ross Stripling, Thursday's starter, lost to Pittsburgh his last time out, going seven innings and allowing five runs and six hits while striking out four. The rookie, who did not walk a batter, had his longest outing since he worked 7 1/3 no-hit innings in his major league debut on April 8 against San Francisco but also matched his season high for runs allowed. He has never faced Philadelphia.

CF Joc Pederson went 3-for-4 on Wednesday and reached base four times against the Phillies and has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, one of many Dodgers who are hitting well of late. "It's fun to come to work," third baseman Justin Turner said. "The length of the lineup is impressive right now. We're tough to pitch to."

1B Adrian Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with two homers and five RBIs Wednesday against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Gonzalez, who hit a three-run homer off Phillies starter Jake Thompson in the fourth and a two-run shot off reliever Edubray Ramos in the seventh, is hitting .450 during the streak. He is also hitting .359 in 42 games since June 27. The reason for his turnaround, he believes was simple. "My body got good," he said. He received an epidural to help combat back problems in early May, and before long he was rolling, as was the rest of the offense. The Dodgers entered Wednesday's game hitting a National League-best .280 since the All-Star break, and averaging 5.52 runs a game, best in baseball. "I just continue to do the things that are working," Gonzalez said. "When you feel good physically and you can take the right path, you just keep doing the things that are working -- good base, be on your back side and then let your hands work." Gonzalez, 2-for-2 with runners in scoring position, is hitting .462 in such situations in his last 42 games, and manager Dave Roberts believes there is more to his first baseman's extended hot streak than just improved health. "I think early on he was a victim of trying to out-think things as far as beating the (defensive) shift," he said. "There was a point about five weeks ago where he decided to get the head to the ball and pull the baseball in the air a little bit more."

LHP Scott Kazmir scuffled through five-plus innings to beat Philadelphia on Wednesday night, snapping histhree-game losing streak. Kazmir allowed eight hits and two runs while striking out one and walking three, and afterward said he wasn't feeling his best. "I just felt like I was battling out there," he said. "At the beginning I felt strong. Just tempo, rhythm - it just didn't feel good." He surrendered a leadoff homer to Tommy Joseph in the sixth, then gave way to reliever Grant Dayton after allowing singles to Maikel Franco and Carlos Ruiz. Freddy Galvis' single off Dayton loaded the bases, but Dayton retired the next three hitters to extinguish the threat.