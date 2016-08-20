LHP Adam Liberatore was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Friday after missing 17 games with left elbow inflammation. If he qualified, his 1.62 ERA would rank second in the National League. He has limited opposing hitters to a .174 batting average which ranks 10th in the NL. “His arm strength feels good, body feels good,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Big boost getting him back, not only to get left-handers out, but right-handers.” Liberatore allowed one hit in one inning Friday.

LHP Julio Urias will start Sunday’s game in Cincinnati. He’s 3-2 with a 4.41 ERA in 12 appearances (10 starts). Urias has 56 strikeouts in 51 innings. “I‘m looking for Julio to give us a start that gives us a really good chance to win,” manager Dave Roberts said.

RHP Ross Stripling was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday. He started Thursday night’s game in Philadelphia, giving up three runs (two earned) and six hits in five innings in a no-decision. The club’s 2012 fifth-round draft selection is 3-4 with a 4.04 ERA in 15 games (11 starts) for the Dodgers this season.

LHP Rich Hill (blister) threw about 75 pitches in a simulated game Thursday at the Dodgers’ spring training facility and reports were good. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Hill could return next week but hadn’t set a date.

LHP Clayton Kershaw threw off flat ground inside Great American Ball Park on Friday. He plans to throw 20-25 pitches off the mound on Saturday then 40 pitches Tuesday in Los Angeles. Kershaw is on the 60-day disabled list with a herniated disk. The Dodgers are taking a wait-and-see approach, but a bullpen Tuesday could help set up a minor league rehabilitation stint later in the week. “We’ve got a good plan in place,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I‘m always cautiously optimistic.” Kershaw hasn’t pitched since June 26. He appeared to be on track to return in mid-July before suffering a setback. Kershaw believes the back issues now are behind him, but he’s taking it step by step. “I feel good so far,” he said. “I’ve been throwing for the last week-and-a-half, and I haven’t had any problems. We gave it a shot the first time, and we were pretty aggressive. There were no signs that it would backfire, but it did. This time, we’ve been more conservative.”

RHP Casey Fien was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday. He was reinstated from the disabled list on Tuesday and made two scoreless appearances during the Phillies series. Fien has appeared in 23 games for the Dodgers since being claimed from the Twins on May 7, going 0-1 with a 3.80 ERA.

RHP Bud Norris was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list to start Friday’s series opener in Cincinnati. He’d been on the DL since Aug. 1 with a mild back strain. His outing Friday didn’t start well. He gave up three runs, all on a Joey Votto home run, four hits and a walk before retiring a batter. He finished with six runs allowed in 3 2/3 innings. “He never got comfortable,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He was working behind hitters. He settled in OK ... but the fourth inning got away from him. He was a little frustrated with the grip of the baseball ... and a little bit with the strike zone.”