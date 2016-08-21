RHP Kenta Maeda will start Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts announced Saturday. Maeda is 12-7 with a 3.29 ERA in 24 starts this season. He's getting an extra day to stay fresh. "The rest is different from Japan baseball to here," Roberts said. "There are a lot of things for him to adjust to here. Kenta has handled all those variables very well."

OF Andrew Toles was recalled by the Dodgers from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Toles, 24, is hitting .316 (12-for-38) with an RBI in 16 games with the Dodgers this season. He made his major league debut on July 8. He is hitting .331 with seven home runs and 38 RBIs in 82 minor league games with Oklahoma City, Double-A Tulsa and Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

LHP Clayton Kershaw threw between 20-25 pitches in a bullpen session inside Great American Ball Park on Saturday. "I thought it was successful," manager Dave Roberts said. "I thought the intensity was there. Very productive." Kershaw, who told reporters he felt "100%" during the session, will throw again on Tuesday in Los Angeles, this time around 40-45 pitches, according to Roberts. Kershaw is on the 60-day disabled list with a herniated disk.

LHP Brett Anderson, for the second straight start, left a game early due to injury. On Saturday, Anderson left in the fourth inning with a blister on his left pitching index finger after he uncorked a wild pitch. "He wasn't getting his breaking ball over. That's when (the blister) became evident," said manager Dave Roberts. "It was something he had (before) in rehab. Tonight, he got the lineup turned over a couple of times and it got hot and (the blister) got to the second layer." Anderson allowed six earned runs on Saturday on nine hits in three-plus innings. Anderson left his last start with a wrist injury after allowing five runs on five hits in one inning. It was his 2016 debut after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in March to repair a bulging disk in his lower back.

OF Josh Reddick is hitting just .164 since joining the Dodgers and is 2-for-16 on the current road trip. Reddick was given a day off on Saturday. "In this situation, he's coming over to a new team," manager Dave Roberts said. "All hitters go through struggles. It's magnified. We expect him to get out of it." Roberts is considering moving Reddick out of the cleanup spot. Reddick pinch-hit in the sixth inning on Saturday and struck out.

INF Chris Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Taylor, 25, is batting .218 with a homer and seven RBIs in 29 games with the Dodgers after being acquired on June 19 from the Seattle Mariners.