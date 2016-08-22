LHP Julio Urias, who turned 20 on Aug. 12, pitched six shutout innings on Sunday in Cincinnati, allowing six hits with six strikeouts with 97 pitches. He retired 10 straight in one stretch. Urias was still a teenager less than two weeks ago. Now, at the ripe age of 20, the left-hander is displaying a confidence and calm demeanor on the mound indicative of a seasoned veteran. Where's that come from? "That's a gift from God," Urias said, via an interpreter. "That's something I was given at a young age. Thanks to the coaching staff and my teammates, I've been able to make the best of it." On Sunday afternoon, a leadoff homer by Chase Utley gave Urias all the run support he needed in a 4-0 win over the Reds. "He was getting his breaking ball over strikes, keeping the ball down in the strike zone," manager Dave Roberts said. "He kept the running game at bay. It was an all-around plus day. He has a very good mound presence."

LF Andrew Toles was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday and started in left field. "He's been swinging the bat really well," manager Dave Roberts said. This is Toles' second big league stint this season. He is hitting .316 (12-for-38) with a .395 on-base percentage, three doubles, an RBI and a stolen base in 16 games with Los Angeles. Toles has combined to hit .331 with seven homers and 38 RBIs in 82 minor league games this year with Oklahoma City, Double-A Tulsa and Class A Rancho Cucamonga. On Sunday, Toles went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run.

OF Andre Ethier, who has been out all year with a broken right tibia, has resumed hitting and running, according to manager Dave Roberts. "He's closer to joining us," Roberts said. "He's been hitting for a week. I've seen video. He's running at about 75 percent."

INF Chris Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. Taylor, 25, batted .218 with two doubles, two triples, a homer and seven RBIs in 29 games with the Dodgers after being acquired June 19 from the Seattle Mariners. "For Chris ... it's to go down there to Oklahoma City and sharpen up for September," manager Dave Roberts said.